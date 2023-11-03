Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 8 get new firmware with security, camera, and audio improvements

The November 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Laptop 5. It improves camera and audio stability, plus patches security vulnerabilities in Intel software.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 November 2023 firmware update?

Improves device camera performance and stability.

Improves audio stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Dolby APO SVC Device - Extension Dolby - Software Component - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SVC Device - Software components Intel – Camera - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Cameras Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Rear - System devices Surface Camera Front - System devices Surface IR Camera Front - System devices Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Rear - Extension Surface Camera Front - Extension Surface IR Camera Front - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 739MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

Microsoft will continue supporting the eight-generation Surface Pro until October 5, 2027.

What is new in the Surface Laptop 5 November 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 1.27.2176.1 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Surface - Firmware - 9.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 5 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 659MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

Surface Laptop 5 is currently available with a 31% discount on Amazon. Announced in 2022, the computer will receive six years of support.

