Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 8 get new firmware with security, camera, and audio improvements

Surface Pro 8 device images

The November 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Laptop 5. It improves camera and audio stability, plus patches security vulnerabilities in Intel software.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 November 2023 firmware update?

  • Improves device camera performance and stability.

  • Improves audio stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Dolby APO SVC Device - Extension
Dolby - Software Component - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SVC Device - Software components
Intel – Camera - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Cameras
Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension
Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Rear - System devices
Surface Camera Front - System devices
Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796 Surface Camera Rear - Extension
Surface Camera Front - Extension
Surface IR Camera Front - Extension

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 739MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

Microsoft will continue supporting the eight-generation Surface Pro until October 5, 2027.

Surface Laptop 5

What is new in the Surface Laptop 5 November 2023 firmware update?

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 1.27.2176.1 Surface ME - Firmware
Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 9.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 5
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 659MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain known issues

Surface Laptop 5 is currently available with a 31% discount on Amazon. Announced in 2022, the computer will receive six years of support.

