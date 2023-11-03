Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 8 get new firmware with security, camera, and audio improvements

The November 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Laptop 5. It improves camera and audio stability, plus patches security vulnerabilities in Intel software.
What is new in the Surface Pro 8 November 2023 firmware update?
Improves device camera performance and stability.
Improves audio stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22
|Dolby APO SVC Device - Extension
|Dolby - Software Component - 3.30508.581.0
|Dolby APO SVC Device - Software components
|Intel – Camera - 60.22000.5.12796
|Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Cameras
|Intel – Extension - 60.22000.5.12796
|Intel(R) TGL AVStream Camera - Extension
|Intel Corporation – System - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface Camera Rear - System devices
|Surface Camera Front - System devices
|Surface IR Camera Front - System devices
|Intel(R) Control Logic - System devices
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 60.22000.5.12796
|Surface Camera Rear - Extension
|Surface Camera Front - Extension
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extension
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Pro 8
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|739MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
Microsoft will continue supporting the eight-generation Surface Pro until October 5, 2027.
What is new in the Surface Laptop 5 November 2023 firmware update?
- This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 1.27.2176.1
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Intel - SoftwareComponent - 1.66.712.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
|Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 9.101.143.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Laptop 5
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
|Update Size
|659MB (manual installation only)
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain known issues
Surface Laptop 5 is currently available with a 31% discount on Amazon. Announced in 2022, the computer will receive six years of support.
