Surface Laptop 3 gets pen, graphics, and app compatibility improvements

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processors. The November 2023 update brings graphics improvements, better inking with Surface Pen, and fixes compatibility issues with third-party apps.

What is new in the November 2023 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 3?

The following update is available for Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater: Improves graphics stability and performance.

Improves Surface Pen inking.

Addresses 3rd party application compatibility issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.2125 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Display adapters Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.2125 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Extensions

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 641MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection. Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears again (about 20 seconds). Microsoft is working to correct this issue with the next driver release. Known Issues According to Microsoft, the update does not contain any known issues.

The third-generation Surface Laptop 3 with Intel and AMD processors has a four-year lifecycle. It will reach its end of support on July 30, 2024. That applies only to driver and firmware updates and does not affect operating system updates. The Surface Laptop 3 officially supports Windows 11, and you can expect it to continue receiving new features after July 30, 2024.