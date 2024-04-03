Microsoft releases build 26100, confirms reports of still being stuck on 26040/23620

With the previous build, 26090, Microsoft said it would temporarily drop the watermark. Now with the latest build released today, 26100, the company has said the same thing. It has also confirmed that users are still stuck on previous builds 26040 and 23620.

In terms of new changes and improvements, has fixed a shutdown-related bug, a DWM (Desktop Window Manager) issue, and more. The full changelog is given below:

What’s new in Build 26100 Changes and Improvements [General] [REMINDER] The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is not present in this build and will return in future Insider Preview builds. This is part of our normal process preparing Windows 11, version 24H2 for releasing to customers later this year – but does not mean we’re done. Windows 11, version 24H2, will be this year’s annual feature update. As mentioned here, Windows 11 will have an annual feature update cadence that releases in the second half of the calendar year. Fixes for known issues [General] Made another fix to address the issue causing shutdown and hibernate to not work in the latest builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders seeing error 0x80240067 when trying to download app updates from Microsoft Store or Windows updates in Settings in the latest builds. [Copilot in Windows*] With the updated Copilot in Windows experience that introduces the ability for Copilot to act like a normal application window, we have fixed the issue that prevented the ability to bring focus to the “…” or refresh buttons within Copilot when using a keyboard (ex: by using tab to cycle through buttons). [Windowing] Fixed a DWM crash impacting some Insiders in the latest flights (this could result in you seeing your screen flash black). Known issues [General] [IMPORTANT NOTE] We are investigating reports that some Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels are stuck on Build 26040 or Build 23620. The investigation is ongoing, however if you are impacted by this and really want to get onto the latest build in the Canary or Dev Channel today – you can download the latest ISO here and do a clean install and opt your device back into flighting in the Canary or Dev Channels. [Copilot in Windows*] Voice access does not work reliably with the updated Copilot in Windows experience that introduces the ability for Copilot to act like a normal application.

Using Windows Ink to write in Copilot will not work with the updated Copilot in Windows experience that introduces the ability for Copilot to act like a normal application window.

When Copilot in Windows is docked and resized to a large width, Copilot does not always fill the width of the panel. Resizing Copilot usually fixes this issue.

You can view the blog post on Microsoft's official website here.