Saints Row (2022) is the latest free game to grab from the Epic Games Store

The free daily giveaway of games from the Epic Games Store continues today. This time, it's the 2022 reboot of the crime-themed open-world game Saints Row that you can download and keep from the store from now until 11 am Eastern time on December 31.

The game, from developer Volition and publisher Deep Silver (owned by Embracer), would normally cost $29.99 to purchase from the Epic Games Store. Here's a quick description:

As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.

The game was not a commercial success, and in August 2023, as part of Embracer's continuing restructuring of its game studios, it decided to shut down Volition. We have already taken a look back at the studio's long history, starting with the Descent first person shooter games, continuing with the Freespace space combat games, the Red Faction shooter games, and finally the many Saints Row games, and the spinoff Agents of Mayhem.

As we stated before, Saints Row will only be free to claim until 11 am Eastern time (8 am Pacific time) on Sunday, December 31. Another free game will take its place at that time but as of right now that next free game is still a mystery.

The Epic Games Store will keep the daily free game giveaways going for just a few more days during its holiday sales event. Lots of games have deep discounts on the store right now, and you can use an additional 33 percent discount code at checkout.