The Epic Games Store begins its holiday daily free game event, starting with DNF Duel

The Epic Games Store is in the middle of its holiday sales event, and starting today, it will be giving PC gamers a way to get a free game every day for a little while.

The first game that PC gamers can download and keep is DNF Duel, a 2.5D fighting game from Nexon. The game will remain free until 11 am Eastern time tomorrow (Thursday, December 21). It normally costs $49.99.

The title uses characters and classes from Nexon's Dungeon and Fighter RPG series with a total of 16 fighters to choose from. Nexon says:

17 years of lore is integrated within the storytelling and character development of DNF Duel, supported by the stunning graphic details that merge seamlessly with the stage designs of Arad.

Enjoy your duels in 8 diverse stages: Sky Tower, Oceanic Express, Moonlight Tavern, Hendon Myre, Ghent City of God, Saint Horn, Zelva, Ruins. DNF Duel takes the fighting game genre to a whole new level with its unique combat system and tactics. Each character has their signature moves and strengths, which are further accentuated by their Awakening effects. Don’t forget to keep track of your MP Gauge and White Damage Gauge, lest your opponent catches you by surprise! Story Mode allows you to play through each character’s origin story, offering a fully immersive experience into the world of Dungeon and Fighter. Customize your player profile, and unlock exclusive wallpapers and sounds in the Gallery!

Again, you only have a limited time to download DNF Duel from the Epic Games Store until the next free game (a mystery for now) launches on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Epic Games Holiday Sale is still going on, with deep discounts on most of the games in in the store, as well as a 33 percent discount coupon that will help cut down the price even more.