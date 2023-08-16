The long running MMO DC Universe Online is coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 in 2023

A massively multiplayer game that launched back in 2011 for the PC and the PlayStation 3 is coming to current generation consoles. This week, the game's current developer, Dimensional Ink Games, and its publisher Daybreak Games, announced that DC Universe Online would be coming for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles. This will happen sometime before the end of 2023.

Right now, there isn't much in the way of details about what players of those consoles might expect when the free-to-play MMO launches for those devices. In a post on the game's official website, the development team stated:

Along with the performance gains found playing natively on the latest and greatest hardware, the team is also working on gameplay and quality of life improvements to match. This initiative is a long-term endeavor that is already underway. You will see some of these improvements launch over the next few months prior to release on the new consoles, some of them at launch, and some of them following over the course of next year.

The update added that players on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles will still be able to play on the same servers, with all of their purchased content, if they decide to switch over to the current gen consoles. There was no mention of the game coming to Microsoft's Xbox Series S but that might have been an omission.

DC Universe Online allows players to create their own original superhero character that can interact with the legendary characters in the DC Universe. Originally developed and launched by the now defunct Sony Online Entertainment in January 2011, the game has since received regular content updates ever since, sometimes mirroring certain events and storylines found in the deep history of DC Comics.

In 2015, Sony sold off SOE and it became Daybreak Game Company. DC Universe Online continues to be developed by Austin, Texas-based Dimensional Ink Games. Besides the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows, the game launched for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.