Microsoft: We have no plans to raise Xbox prices at this time

Earlier today, Sony caused quite a stir by announcing that it is hiking the price of its PlayStation 5 console across the globe - except in the U.S. In Europe, the console is getting a significant bump of €50. The price changes apply to both the Digital Edition and the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive variant. Although this move has led to many aspiring current-gen console buyers being worried that Xbox consoles will be getting the same treatment soon, these people can breathe a sigh of relief, for now.

In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft has confirmed that it has no plans to raise Xbox prices at this time, and that its MSRP will remain the same, regardless of currency. A snippet from the statement reads:

We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500).

It is important to note that Microsoft has stated that it has no plans for a price hike right now, but that does not mean that it won't raise prices at all in the future. This could very well be a short-term guarantee.

For its part, Sony stated that it has taken this difficult decision in response to "current global economic environment and its impact on SIE's business". The company referenced high global inflation rates and adverse currency trends for the reasons behind the move, but emphasized that it will continue to tackle supply chain problems so more gamers have an opportunity to get their hands on its latest console.

Source: Windows Central