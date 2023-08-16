The Amazon Kindle Scribe eReader and writing display is currently at its lowest ever price

Whether you are going back to school or college, or just want to read a lot of books at home or on the road, Amazon's Kindle series is the best way to have millions of books to read anytime, anywhere. This week, Amazon has lowered the cost of perhaps its most unique Reader, the Kindle Scribe, down to its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get the Kindle Scribe with 16GB of storage and a basic pen stylus for $279.99, or $60 off its normal $339.99 price. The 32GB version with the Premium Pen is priced right now at $319.99, or $70 off its $389.99 price.

Finally, the 64GB model, again with a Premium Pen, is priced at $344.99 or $75 off its $419.99 MSRP.

The Kindle Scribe can, of course, be used as a great eReader. Its 10.2-inch Paperwhite display lets you read eBooks even in direct sunlight, and it will last for months on a single charge while reading.

However, the Kindle Scribe's big feature is that you can write digitally on the display. You can use the included stylus to make notes while you read a book. You can also use it to write journals, draw artwork, create lists, make notes on PDF or Microsoft Word files, and more.

The 16GB version comes with a Basic Pen for writing, but the 32GB and 64GB models come with a Premium Pen that comes with a dedicated eraser. It also comes with a shortcut button, which you can use for certain features, such as switching between normal pen use and a highlighter.

