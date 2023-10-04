The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold join in Google's Pixel fall feature drop

Along with the official reveal of the new Pixel 8 phones, the Pixel Watch 2, and more, Google is rolling out a new feature update for its older Pixel phones. It is also adding features for the recently launched Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold foldable smartphone.

The Pixel Fold is getting a new way for people to help with translating conversations. Google stated:

Pixel Fold simultaneously uses the inner and outer screens to translate live conversations, helping you have more natural conversations across languages without having to huddle around a single screen.

The Google Tablet will also add a new navigation bar for the Google Kids Space feature. It will make it easier for children to access that space, along with switching apps and switching back to the home screen.

Older Pixel phones can update to the new Android 14 OS to get the new camera interface that will allow owners to switch between different photo and video modes faster. Also, there are some new lock screen features with additional clock and wallpaper options. There are also some new monochromatic themes for both Pixel phones and the Pixel tablet.

The Photos editor in older Pixel phones can now allow users to automatically open RAW images into a RAW image editor.

The fall feature updater also includes some new Battery Saver options that hopefully will allow owners to extend their phone's battery life a bit more. Google stated:

The new design for Battery Saver makes it so much easier to stretch your battery life, whenever you need to. You can see exactly what is being restricted on your Pixel to extend battery life and select essential apps that can continue to run when you toggle on Extreme Battery Saver. You can also turn on Battery Saver or Extreme Battery Saver with automatic notifications at 10% and 20%.

The fall feature update is rolling out now and should hit all supported Pixel phones and the Pixel tablet over the next few weeks.