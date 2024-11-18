VPN by Google finally arrives on the Pixel Tablet

Google's Pixel Tablet is finally catching up with its smartphone counterparts in terms of security features. With the release of Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, the Pixel Tablet has gained support for Google’s built-in VPN service. This means Pixel Tablet users can now enjoy the same level of online privacy and security as other Pixel device owners.

Previously, VPN by Google was limited to the Pixel 7 series and newer devices, leaving the Pixel Tablet conspicuously excluded despite being part of the same generation. While Google hasn’t provided an official explanation for this initial exclusion, the latest beta release rectifies the situation. Android Authority reports that the VPN service is now pre-installed on the Pixel Tablet and is functioning as intended, as confirmed by users.

The VPN by Google differs from the Google One VPN service that was discontinued earlier this year. Not requiring the Google One app, the built-in VPN integrates directly with the Pixel’s operating system, allowing for easy activation without persistent notifications cluttering the interface. It’s a more streamlined service tailored specifically for Google’s Pixel ecosystem.

Let's remember that this is still a beta version so that users may experience minor bugs or stability issues typical of beta releases. However, for tablet users who prioritize safety, this update is a welcome addition. It gives you more control over your online security and brings the Pixel Tablet in line with other Pixel devices in terms of features.

Although Google’s official support page has yet to reflect the Pixel Tablet’s new compatibility, technical evidence suggests this update is deliberate. A new build flag specifically preloads the VPN service onto the Pixel Tablet, indicating that this is an intentional and possibly permanent feature addition. The stable release of Android 15 QPR2, expected in March 2025, will likely make this enhancement official.