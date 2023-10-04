New Pixel Buds Pro colours complement Pixel 8 Series and Pixel Watch 2

At its event today, Google unveiled its new Pixel Buds Pro updates. They also come in two new colours called Bay and Porcelain which complement the new Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 devices also shown off at the event.

Some of the new features that were outlined by Google include clearer voice calling, hands-free conversations, faster audio transmissions when gaming, and suggestions for hearing wellness. There is also an app for the devices rolling out to Chromebooks.

With this update, you get support for Bluetooth Super Wideband giving you fuller, clearer, and more natural audio than before. The improved quality also works with Clear Calling which cuts out the background noise from the other side of the call so you can hear them more clearly.

Another new feature that you can enable is Conversation Detection which knows when you start speaking. It turns off your music and enables Transparency Mode so that you can speak to the people around you. When you are done chatting, your music will resume and Transparency Mode will switch off so you get noise cancellation.

If you are a mobile gamer, the Pixel Buds Pro update makes your gaming more immersive with reduced latency. This feature is available with the Pixel 8 Series devices and works with compatible games.

Did you know that having your earbuds turned up to too high a volume can permanently damage your hearing? With the Pixel Buds Pro app you can now listen to recordings of your listening habits to find out when you turn up the volume too loud so that you remember to lower it next time.

Finally, Google said it’s rolling out a Pixel Buds app to Chromebooks as a web app. With it, you’ll be able to change your earbud settings, switch noise control modes, and install firmware updates right from your Chromebook.

Google said that the new update will be rolling out to new and existing Pixel Buds Pro users today and that you can pre-order the new colours of the Pixel Buds Pro today for $199.99.

Source: Google