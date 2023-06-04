Deals: Save up to $40 on major PlayStation 5 disk games like God of War Ragnarök and more

Right now, Sony is running its annual Days of Play sales event, where PlayStation 5 console owners can save money on lots of current and classic games, up to $40 in some cases. That even includes the disk versions of its games, for people who prefer physical games to all-digital titles.

Because of this, PS5 gamers can pick up some major titles for the console at all-time low prices. That includes the best-selling and critically acclaimed third-person action game God of War Ragnarök. It's available on Amazon right now for $49, or $20.99 off its normal $69.99 price tag.

The same can be said for The Last of Us Part 1. The full PS5 remake of Naughty Dog's first game in the post-apocalypse game series (and the basis for the hit HBO show) is also discounted on Amazon to $49. Again, that's $20.99 off its normal price.

Here are some of the other P5S disk-based games you can get at deep discounts right now for a limited time:

Here are some of the other P5S disk-based games you can get at deep discounts right now for a limited time:

