Sony announces State of Play for Wednesday, will showcase over 15 PS5 and PSVR2 games

2024 is starting big with showcases. Xbox already had its own Developer_Direct a couple of weeks ago, and soon, Sony is jumping in with a State of Play of its own. The broadcast is slated to kick off this Wednesday, and the publisher is promising looks at over 15 games coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 systems.

2024's first State of Play will kick off at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT on Wednesday, January 31. The show will last over 40 minutes according to the announcement, with "extended looks" happening for Shift Up's Stellar Blade as well as Team Ninja's Rise of the Rōnin. Both are upcoming action RPGs being published by Sony exclusively for PlayStation 5 consoles.

Sony will be broadcasting the show across its YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok platforms simultaneously, while creators should also be co-hosting plenty of streams of their own.

"Hi everyone, 2024 has just begun and it’s time for our very first State of Play," Sony says in its blog today. "The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming."

While the company didn't give any hints as to what the remaining featured games will be, there have been some rumors circulating recently. Kojima fans may get to see his latest project Death Stranding 2 at the showcase. A fresh look at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as well as remasters for Sonic Generations and Until Dawn (alongside a PC version) may also be in the cards.

An announcement for a brand-new Metro game from 4A Games could also be incoming. Though this is rumored to be a PlayStation VR2 exclusive, not the usual first-person shooter experience players have come to expect from the studio for PC and consoles. As always, take these rumors with a grain of salt until Sony or the developers themselves announce these projects, if they exist at all. With the showcase only days away though, fans don't have to wait long to find out what's incoming.