Sony plans to support PlayStation VR2 on PC in 2024

Sony is the only console maker that currently offers a full-fledged virtual reality solution across both its last and current-generation systems. However, they have been only usable on PlayStation consoles, separating their owners from the trove of virtual reality titles available on PC. However, that may be changing this year.

In a blog post announcing more games for PlayStation VR2 (PSVR 2), Sony quietly dropped the news that testing is currently ongoing to bring official support for the headset to work with PCs.

"We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5," said the company today in its blog. "We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

While a community project has been attempting to hack together PSVR 2 headset support for PC, such workarounds would no longer be required once support arrives straight from Sony.

Unless Sony is planning on opening its own VR marketplace on PC, it certainly sounds like the PlayStation VR2 headset owners will be able to play SteamVR and other titles by plugging in their hardware to a PC like any other VR headset. It currently uses a straightforward plug and play design that plugs into the PlayStation 5 via a single USB-C cable. It's unclear if additional hardware or dongles will be required once the PC support materializes. It could also be a streaming solution.

This may also mean Sony is planning to shed exclusivity on PlayStation VR2 games, like Horizon Call of the Mountain, and bring them to Steam, opening up an entirely fresh platform to dip into. The company has been slowly bringing its exclusives to PC for years now, usually years after their launch. However, the recent simultaneous multiplatform launch of Helldivers 2, and its absolutely massive success, may see future plans changing for Sony.