Tidbits of Windows 11 23H2 Sun Valley 3 (Copper release) kernel compilation leak

Microsoft recently signed off Windows 11 22H2 RTM confirming earlier rumors of it being Insider build 22621. The company also appears to have hinted at the possible general availability (GA) for Windows 11 22H2.

So with 22H2 development nearly done and dusted, Microsoft has moved on to 23H2 or Sun Valley 3 (SV3) which is going to be the next feature update for Windows 11. New Dev Channel builds like 25131 and 25120 have also started to drop hinting at the possible upcoming features that are in store for 23H2.

References related to Sun Valley 3 development have surfaced in previous leaks including one from Microsoft itself. And today, a leak from Twitter user Tero Alhonen, who is an active Microsoft and Windows community member, has revealed interesting tidbits of details which hint at the progress of Sun Valley 3 kernel development.

First up, we seem to have a bunch of Network Driver Interface Specification (NDIS) contract versions for several Windows versions including the upcoming Windows 11 23H2 development semester which Microsoft refers to as Copper release.

Another image apparently shows a Windows 11 23H2 Sun Valley 3 source file compilation:

Windows 11 Sun Valley 3 pic.twitter.com/cEbu6da4Of — Tero Alhonen💙💛 (@teroalhonen) June 3, 2022

The code above is using the NTDDI or NT Device Driver Interface which has generally been used by Microsoft for a long time to refer to Windows versions.