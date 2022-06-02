Windows 11 build 25131 released to Dev Channel with new Microsoft Store experience

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build 25131 to the Dev Channel. This is the Sun Valley 3 development for Windows Insiders, which will eventually become the version that is released in 2023. The firm highlighted only fixes for this build, but Dev Channel testers will get a new Microsoft Store experience.

Here are the highlights for build 25131:

This build includes a good set of fixes.

We’re releasing SDKs for new Dev Channel builds again – links are included below.

We have begun rolling out an update to the Microsoft Store (Version 22205.1401.3.0) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Details on improvements and changes below.

Below are all of the fixes in this build:

[General] Fixed an issue causing some Insider PCs with certain AMD processors to bugcheck and roll back when attempting to upgrade to last week’s flight. This issue is also believed to be the cause of some Insiders experiencing a bugcheck after enabling SVM in the bios on their PCs in the last build.

Fixed an issue which was causing some Insiders with secondary accounts on their PC to not be able to upgrade to the latest builds. [File Explorer] The new folder icon used in the command bar should be consistent with the one used in the context menu now.

Fixed an issue which could lead to File Explorer hanging when browsing folders with lots of .mkv files.

Fixed an issue which was causing searching from Home to not return any results sometimes from the Open or Save dialog (when doing it from File Explorer returned results). [Search] Searching for something like %appdata% should now show a proper folder icon and not just a blank square.

When selecting “Open file location” for a search result, it should now select the file in the folder again now, and not just open the folder. [Settings] Searching for “default” will now return the default apps Settings page as the first result, and not require you to click “show all results” in order to see it.

Fixed an issue where the “Listen to this device” audio option would stop working after a reboot until being unchecked and rechecked.

Narrator will now read out the position of the radio buttons in the Settings > Accessibility > Color filters page to make it easier to navigate. [Other] Hovering over “Do you like what you see?” when using Windows Spotlight on the lock screen should no longer display a shadow which extends to the bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue which was leading to certain frame rate monitoring applications impacting game performance.

Fixed an issue that could cause rounded corners to unexpectedly become pixelated at certain scale factors.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

Next up, there are some Known Issues to be aware of:

[General] Some games that use Easy Anti-Cheat may crash or cause your PC to bugcheck.

[NEW] We’re investigating reports that shutting down via the Start menu isn’t working for some Insiders and is unexpectedly rebooting instead. [Live captions] Certain apps in full screen (e.g., video players) prevent live captions from being visible.

Certain apps positioned near the top of the screen and closed before live captions is run will re-launch behind the live captions window positioned at top. Use the system menu (ALT + Spacebar) while the app has focus to move the app’s window further down.

The company also announced a Microsoft Store update rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, so folks on anything less than Build 25131 will not see these changes:

Native Arm64 support: We’ve improved the Microsoft Store app experience on ARM64 devices. You’ll see faster and better performance when you use the app.

Improved app updates: We improved automatic updates for your apps. We’ll skip over apps that you have open, so you don’t lose any important work. You can update the apps later in the Microsoft Store.

Improved Android apps support for the pop-pup store experience: When you’re browsing the web, you might discover a new app. If it’s available in the Microsoft Store, we’ll show you a pop-up experience to help you install it. This experience now supports free Android apps (depending on device compatibility and age rating).

Faster navigation: We have improved the browsing experience. Faster navigation in the Microsoft Store. Improved viewing options UX for movies and TV shows: Ready for a new show but not sure how to watch it? Once you’ve selected a TV show or movie, you can see all your viewing options in a single list. Improved media purchase options in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft is asking testers of the new Microsoft Store experience to file issues in the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

Today's blog post is linked here.