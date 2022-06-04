Weekend PC Game Deals: Load up on a free Wolfenstein and a Warhammer festival

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Your weekly dose of freebies from the Epic Games Store turned out to be a copy of Wolfenstein: The New Order this time, which took the place of the previous promotion BioShock: The Collection.

Developed by MachineGames and released in 2014, the popular first-person shooter brings forward B.J. Blazkowicz for a new adventure in the Nazi-dominated alternate universe. There are plenty of things to infiltrate, shoot, and explode (usually in that order) here, all with the help of a hardened resistance group.

The giveaway for Wolfenstein: The New Order will come to an end on Thursday, June 9, with another mystery game or collection already being prepared to take its place then as the next free promotion.

Free Events

There is only a single game having a free weekend this time.

As part of this year's Warhammer Skulls festival, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War has gone free to play for the duration of the event. This means you get to try out the 4X turn-based strategy game set in the 40K universe through the weekend.

Big Deals

Discounts from the Warhammer festival, plenty of EA promotions, publisher deals from Klei Entertainment, and more populate this weekend's highlights list. If you're a Prime member, you may also want to grab the free copy of Far Cry 4 and the rest of the bonus games from the Amazon subscription for June that's being offered right now. Don't forget about Epic Games' ongoing 25% off coupon for games above $15 either.

DRM-free Goodness

In the DRM-free front, the GOG store also has plenty of Warhammer deals alongside its usual weekend sales:

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

