TV viewers watched more on streaming services than on cable TV in July 2022

Streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and others, have surpassed traditional cable TV. A new report from market measurement firm Nielsen, claims TV viewers watched more on streaming services than they did on cable TV in July 2022.

A shift long predicted by analysts has finally happened. Streaming had previously gained a lead over over-the-air broadcast TV. However, cable TV was still ahead in the race, until July this year.

The Nielsen report indicates streaming accounted for 34.8% of audiences' TV viewing. Cable TV’s viewership isn’t far behind at 34.4%. However, streaming services now collectively command more viewers for all forms of content typically consumed via television. Over-the-air broadcast television currently owns only 21.6% viewership.

Compared to the same period last year, streaming was up 22.6%. Viewers streamed an average of 190.9 billion minutes per week. This is substantially higher than the 169.9 billion minutes in April of 2020, during which major regions of the world were under strict lockdown.

The Nielsen report indicates people aren’t necessarily watching more TV. Viewers are watching the same amount of TV but in different ways. In other words, streaming services have managed to pick up viewers who cable TV and over-the-air broadcast TV lost.

Although Netflix lost subscribers for two consecutive quarters in 2022, it appears the streaming service is still the crowd’s favorite. While smaller streaming services collectively had 10.2% of viewers, Netflix had 8% of the consumers. YouTube trailed at 7.3%.

It is important to note that Nielsen is tracking data from viewing on actual TVs. The data does not include viewers consuming content via portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, or computers.

