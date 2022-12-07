Amazon adds Fire TV support to Echo Show 15 for free

Amazon has released a free update that brings the Fire TV interface to its Echo Show 15 smart display, making it useful as a small TV. You can stream content from a variety of apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, using an on-screen carousel to browse and resume shows.



The design of the Echo Show offers a few variations on the Fire TV interface, which should be familiar to anyone who has used a basic Fire TV Stick. It allows you to use Alexa to open apps or stream specific content, and you can navigate using a paired Alexa Voice Remote or the controls in the mobile Fire TV app.

The 15.6-inch smart display also has a virtual remote on the screen, so you don't need a separate controller for apps that don't support touch input. In addition to its new streaming capabilities, the Echo Show 15 also offers the standard features of an Echo Show, such as the ability to control smart home devices, make to-do lists, listen to podcasts, and interact with Alexa.

Normally, the Echo Show 15 costs $250, but Amazon is offering a limited time bundle that includes the display and an Alexa Voice Remote for $194.99. If you already own an Echo Show, you can buy the remote for $10 (which is $20 off).



Source: Amazon

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.