Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: The new Outlook Windows app will soon add Copilot and more

The Microsoft 365 roadmap website added some new entries in the last week for upcoming features for its suite of online productivity apps. Many of those new entries this week centered on the Outlook email clients.

We already reported on some new and upcoming Outlook features earlier this week. One of them is that the classic Outlook Windows app now has some Copilot generative AI features including summarizing email threads and writing coaches. Copilot is also coming to the new Outlook for Windows app, and on the web, later in May.

The same Microsoft Copilot experience you can get from the Microsoft Teams app, at copilot.microsoft.com ("Work mode"), and in many other places is now available from within Microsoft Outlook for Windows and web. You can find the Copilot app in the left app bar.

The new Outlook Windows app and the web version will also add some new RSVP settings in July:

Two new settings to improve the user experience when responding to meeting invitations: (1) do not delete invitation email after RSVPing and (2) auto-decline if the attendee's calendar shows as busy.

In June, the new Outlook Windows app and the web version will have a new Meeting Details feature:

When a conversation in Mail is part of a meeting, the Reading Pane will have a new and improved Meeting Details card for a more efficient and modern RSVP flow.

In a related upcoming feature, people who use the Loop collaboration tool will get a new Copilot feature in May.

People with a Copilot License can now leverage Copilot in Loop when they paste Loop components into the Teams app, Outlook, and Meeting Notes.

There were also some new entries on the roadmap site for upcoming Teams features. Teams Rooms users on the desktop will add speaker recognition and attribution features in June:

With Microsoft Teams Rooms, participants can be distinguished automatically regardless of what kind of device is capturing audio in a meeting, and their contributions are attributed in the transcript, making meetings more inclusive and productive. Speaker recognition will be enabled for any in-person meeting participant who has completed the simple face and voice enrollment process, and is included on the meeting invitation. They can also see auto-generated meeting action items assigned to them, important decisions, and meeting highlights by using Copilot.

Teams users on all platforms will get some Workflows improvements in June:

Users will be able to discover which Workflows template was used when they receive a Workflows card in chats and channels. Teams Workflow cards posted from a template will now include a link to the template used. Users will be able to open the workflow template and create their own automated Teams workflows to save them time when completing routine tasks.

That's our look back at the last week on the Microsoft 365 roadmap. Join us next Sunday as we show you the highlights of the roadmap in the next seven days.