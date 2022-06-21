Warwagon's Tech Tip Tuesday: Disable "open on hover" on Windows 10 taskbar weather icon

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.

Is anyone else annoyed with the weather icon on the bottom right of Windows 10? By simply moving your mouse over it, Microsoft News pops up!

If that annoys you too, here is how you can stop that from happening.

Right-click on an empty space on the taskbar (located at the bottom of the screen) and left-click “News and Interests” and select "Open on Hover".

That’s it! Now when you hover your mouse over the weather, Microsoft news won’t open.

If you want to remove that icon entirely, simply go through the same steps as before, but this time instead of selecting "Open on Hover", select "Turn off".

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!