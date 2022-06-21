Microsoft Editor is now available in Outlook across platforms

Microsoft has announced that the Microsoft Editor extension is now available in Outlook on more platforms. With the latest update, users can access Editor in Outlook for Web, iOS, Windows, and Android.

Microsoft Editor helps users improve their grammar when using Office apps. It offers spelling, grammar, and writing style suggestions to "help you write with confidence." Microsoft Editor supports more than 90 languages, but most work with only basic checks. More advanced suggestions are available in 20 languages, which is still impressive for a relatively new service Microsoft launched in early 2020.

You can use Microsoft Editor for free, but spell checking, advanced grammar checking, and writing refinements are only available to Microsoft 365 subscribers. The extension is on by default in Outlook, and users are free to disable Editor in settings on each platform.

It is also worth mentioning that Microsoft Editor is available as a standalone Chromium extension, so you can use the service on any website by downloading Editor from the Chrome Web Store or Edge Add-ons Store.