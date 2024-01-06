Weekend PC Game Deals: Freshly bundled choices, a galactic freebie, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The new year is here, and along came with it a brand-new Humble Choice with its January selection. The biggest draws of this bundle are Midnight Suns from Firaxis Games, the well-received strategy entry, as well as Two Point Campus, the humorous university building and management game by the makers behind Two Point Hospital.

Here's everything included in this month's Choice bundle:

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital Deluxe

Midnight Suns Doctor Strange Defenders skin

Two Point Campus

Aragami 2

OTXO

The Red Lantern

Roguebook

Hell Pie

Twin Mirror

The January 2024 Humble Choice bundle will refresh itself to bring the next wave of games on February 6, giving you a month to decide on the current selection. There aren't any tier business here either, with the bundle costing you $11.99 to grab all games.

The Epic Games Store's massive freebie run that offered daily giveaways is finally at an end, but the finale brought a week-long giveaway of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to end things with a bang.

The single-player adventure lets you take the role of Star-Lord and take command of the eccentric hero team to save the galaxy. The award-winning title is known for its humorous storyline and fitting 80s soundtrack. The special abilities of Star-Lord Drax the Destroyer, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot can be used in fights for combos as well as ultimate abilities.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy giveaway will come to an end on January 11. Which is also when a copy of Sail Forth take its place, confirming that freebies will continue to arrive from the store in 2024.

With its own holiday sales ending, the Humble Store has also gone back to offering regular gaming bundles. First up is a packed digital board games collection.

It carries Splendor and Love Letter in the $1 starting tier, which is joined by Amberial Dreams, Carcasonne, and Small World in the $5 tier. The third tier adds on 29 more items, most of them being DLC, but it also has Terraforming Mars and Innchanted as games. The $20 final tier adds only one more game: Gloomhaven.

Humble also introduced the Heroes of Film and Television Bundle this week, a charity collection containing exactly what its name describes. The $15 complete tier includes 17 family-friendly games from franchises like Star Trek, DC Comics heroes, How to Train Your Dragon, Hotel Transylvania, Ben 10, and others.

Big Deals

Holiday sales are finally winding down, with only the Epic Games Store still keeping its event and 33% cutting unlimited-use coupon active for a few more days. Here are highlights from that and more in our hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store technically ended its winter sale, but an encore kicked off at the same moment to offer just a few more days of grand holiday DRM-free specials. Here are some highlights:

