Weekend PC Game Deals: Award winners, VR festivals, new choices and more

Epic Games Store's giveaways of 2023 are nearing their end, but before the winter finale, two more games are now available to claim: GigaBash and Predecessor.

GigaBash is a multiplayer fighting game offering 2v2 and free-for-all battles where giant monsters inspired by kaiju are the fighters. The title also touts "earth-shattering" special attacks and destructible environments. Meanwhile, Predecessor combines MOBA and shooter genres into a action strategy experience that should be familiar to those who remember Paragon.

The two games will remain free to claim until December 14. On that same date, Epic Games will kick off its holiday mystery giveaways,

The final Humble Choice selection of 2023 is now live too. The latest eight games from the monthly promotion showed up earlier this week, offering Steam keys for an impressive collection of indies.

Expeditions: Rome, Midnight Fight Express, ELEX II, Nobody Saves the World, The Gunk, The Pale Beyond, Last Call BBS, and From Space are what's available this time, all arriving as Steam keys.

The Humble Choice bundle will refresh next year to bring another wave of games on January 2, giving you a month to decide on the current selection. The bundle costs $11.99, which provides all listed games, plus it includes some Humble Store benefits like discounts while being subscribed.

A standard bundle also dropped in from Humble, one that has appeared in the past. The Must-Play Metroidvanias encore collection carries Hollow Knight, Rain World, Blasphemous, Lost Ruins, Lone Fungus, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Haiku the Robot for $15.

At the same time, Humble dropped a brand-new VR bundle to celebrate the recent UploadVR Showcase. This single-tier collection costs $15, and carries Arizona Sunshine Deluxe Edition, The Break-In, Cooking Simulator VR, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, AMID EVIL VR, Guardians: Frontline, and Garden of the Sea. A 60% off coupon for Another Fisherman's Tale is also included.

Free Events

Two games have joined the free events section of Steam this weekend.

Starting the free weekends off is Chivalry 2, the fighting game set in medieval times where you go at it in massive 32vs32 team battles. At the same time, GTFO sneaks as a cooperative shooter with a focus on suspense. Up to four players can go on missions where utilizing stealth and teamwork is the only way to succeed.

Big Deals

It's awards week, and Steam has all the nominees and winners, from even previous years, on sale with good chunks of the prices cut down. The ongoing VR festival and Dragon Ball franchise sales have also jumped in with specials. Lastly, there is a massive promotion happening for Amazon Prime members, with Deathloop available to claim for no extra cost.

With all that out of the way, here's our hand-picked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Special

The GOG store's weekend deals bring in classics, JRPGs, and more. Here are some highlights:

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.