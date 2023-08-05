Weekend PC Game Deals: Choices, fighters, puzzlers, and parties

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
We are starting things off with the latest Humble Choice Bundle which received its monthly refresh earlier this week. Subscribers can now grab eight more games as part of the August selection to expand their Steam libraries.
For $11.99 you receive Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, Arcade Paradise, Chivalry 2, Hot Brass, Road 96, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Tin Can, and Trek to Yomi.
This Choice bundle will refresh to bring the next wave of games on September 5, giving you a month to decide on the current selection.
Humble also introduced a brand-new Jackbox bundle filled with titles from the popular party game series. Starting with $1 for Fibbage and $5 for Quiplash, each of the five tiers adds on more and more entries. The bundle contains the original Party Pack as well as 3, 5, 7, and 9 instalments when going for the $20 top tier.
Aside from that, a new racing bundle for simulator fans appeared this week as well. This carries everything in a single package costing $13. Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition, Automobilista 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, Automobilista, and DRIFT21 are what's included, and many of these sims support VR headsets too.
Epic Games Store's weekly freebie refreshed right on schedule this week, and it brought along copies of Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 to claim.
Loop Hero brings an unending RPG experience that takes place after the world's end, sending a lone hero to rebuild what's lost. Meanwhile, Bloons TD 6 is a popular tower-defense game that continues to receive updates with fresh content. There's three player co-op attached to it as well.
The two games are yours to claim and keep via the Epic Games Store until August 10. On the same date, Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You will become the next freebies.
Free Events
Two games have gone free-to-play temporarily this weekend on Steam.
Up first is PlateUp, a cooperative restaurant management experience with wildly positive user reviews. Players must organize, cook, serve, and clean inside generated restaurants that gets more and more hectic as days go by.
Also having a free weekend offer is WWE 2K23, the newest entry in the professional wrestling games franchise, featuring both classic and modern wrestling personalities as well as custom careers to progress through.
Big Deals
If you aren't busy playing Baldur's Gate like everyone else, have a look at the games on sale this weekend below. Our handpicked highlights include specials from Steam's new puzzle games showcase, fighting games celebrating the ongoing EVO championships, and more:
- Atomic Heart – $35.74 on Gamebillet
- Slime Rancher 2 – $22.49 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – $21.24 on Steam
- Hi-Fi RUSH – $20.99 on Fanatical
- DREDGE – $16.99 on GreenManGaming
- SCUM – $15.99 on Steam
- Metal: Hellsinger – $14.99 on Steam
- A Hat in Time – $14.99 on Steam
- Cassette Beasts – $14.99 on Steam
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV – $14.99 on Steam
- CODE VEIN – $14.39 on Steam
- Escape Academy – $13.99 on Steam
- Tinykin – $13.74 on Steam
- Kenshi – $13.49 on Steam
- Planet Zoo – $13.49 on Steam
- Nobody Saves the World – $12.49 on Steam
- Unpacking – $11.99 on Steam
- Stardew Valley – $11.99 on Steam
- Return of the Obra Dinn – $11.99 on Steam
- Phasmophobia – $11.89 on Steam
- Escape Simulator – $11.24 on Steam
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Sable – $9.99 on Steam
- TEKKEN 7 – $9.99 on Steam
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Supraland – $9.99 on Steam
- Jupiter Hell – $9.99 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – $9.74 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $8.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $8.50 on GreenManGaming
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Escape the Backrooms – $7.99 on Steam
- CARRION – $7.99 on Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls – $7.99 on Steam
- The Pedestrian – $7.99 on Steam
- Katamari Damacy REROLL – $7.49 on Steam
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 – $7.49 on Steam
- Forager – $6.99 on Steam
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – $6.79 on Steam
- Overcooked! 2 – $6.24 on Steam
- Moving Out – $6.24 on Steam
- Biped – $5.24 on Steam
- Slime Rancher – $4.99 on Steam
- American Truck Simulator – $4.99 on Steam
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99 on Steam
- Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99 on Steam
- FEZ – $4.99 on Steam
- Assemble with Care – $3.99 on Steam
- GRIS – $3.74 on Steam
- Pikuniku – $3.24 on Steam
- Shadow Warrior 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Undertale – $2.99 on Steam
- The Last Campfire – $2.99 on Steam
- Portal 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Bloons TD 6 – $0 on Epic Store
- Loop Hero – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store's DRM-free sales this weekend are populated with early QuakeCon specials, retro shooters, and more. Here are some highlights:
- Distant Worlds 2 - $34.99 on GOG
- Prodeus - $17.49 on GOG
- Inscryption - $11.99 on GOG
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 on GOG
- Death's Door - $7.99 on GOG
- Blade of Darkness - $7.49 on GOG
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 on GOG
- Prey - $7.49 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 on GOG
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- My Friend Pedro - $4.99 on GOG
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- Crysis - $4.99 on GOG
- Quake 4 - $4.94 on GOG
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- Donut County - $3.89 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut - $2.99 on GOG
- Broforce - $2.99 on GOG
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon - $2.99 on GOG
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $2.99 on GOG
- Far Cry - $2.99 on GOG
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 on GOG
- Undertale - $2.49 on GOG
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - $2.49 on GOG
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest - $2.49 on GOG
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 on GOG
- DOOM II - $1.99 on GOG
- Ultima 7 The Complete Edition - $1.67 on GOG
- Quake II - $1.64 on GOG
- DOOM 64 - $1.64 on GOG
- Nox - $1.49 on GOG
- Wing Commander 3 Heart of the Tiger - $1.49 on GOG
- Wing Commander : Privateer - $1.49 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance - $0.59 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
