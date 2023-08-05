Weekend PC Game Deals: Choices, fighters, puzzlers, and parties

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We are starting things off with the latest Humble Choice Bundle which received its monthly refresh earlier this week. Subscribers can now grab eight more games as part of the August selection to expand their Steam libraries.

For $11.99 you receive Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, Arcade Paradise, Chivalry 2, Hot Brass, Road 96, SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator, Tin Can, and Trek to Yomi.

This Choice bundle will refresh to bring the next wave of games on September 5, giving you a month to decide on the current selection.

Humble also introduced a brand-new Jackbox bundle filled with titles from the popular party game series. Starting with $1 for Fibbage and $5 for Quiplash, each of the five tiers adds on more and more entries. The bundle contains the original Party Pack as well as 3, 5, 7, and 9 instalments when going for the $20 top tier.

Aside from that, a new racing bundle for simulator fans appeared this week as well. This carries everything in a single package costing $13. Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition, Automobilista 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione, NASCAR Heat 5 Ultimate Edition, rFactor 2, Automobilista, and DRIFT21 are what's included, and many of these sims support VR headsets too.

Epic Games Store's weekly freebie refreshed right on schedule this week, and it brought along copies of Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 to claim.

Loop Hero brings an unending RPG experience that takes place after the world's end, sending a lone hero to rebuild what's lost. Meanwhile, Bloons TD 6 is a popular tower-defense game that continues to receive updates with fresh content. There's three player co-op attached to it as well.

The two games are yours to claim and keep via the Epic Games Store until August 10. On the same date, Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You will become the next freebies.

Free Events

Two games have gone free-to-play temporarily this weekend on Steam.

Up first is PlateUp, a cooperative restaurant management experience with wildly positive user reviews. Players must organize, cook, serve, and clean inside generated restaurants that gets more and more hectic as days go by.

Also having a free weekend offer is WWE 2K23, the newest entry in the professional wrestling games franchise, featuring both classic and modern wrestling personalities as well as custom careers to progress through.

Big Deals

If you aren't busy playing Baldur's Gate like everyone else, have a look at the games on sale this weekend below. Our handpicked highlights include specials from Steam's new puzzle games showcase, fighting games celebrating the ongoing EVO championships, and more:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free sales this weekend are populated with early QuakeCon specials, retro shooters, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

