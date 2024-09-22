Steam just reached over 38 million concurrent online users for the first time

Valve's Steam PC gaming store and service have been experiencing a surge of new players over the past few weeks, which has caused its online concurrent player numbers to go way up as well. Last Sunday, Steam set a new record of 37,789,483 players online at once. Today, that number was blown away with a new record and a new milestone as well.

Steam's stats page shows that earlier today, the number of concurrent players on the service went above 38 million for the first time. Specifically, the new record is now 38,365,632 online Steam players. That's a whopping 576,149 extra players using Valve's service worldwide compared to the last record set just a week ago.

A check of Valve's Most Played page does not show that any new game released this week caused the new concurrent player record. However, it does show that a number of recently released games continue to be played a lot online. That includes titles like Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2, Satisfactory, Once Human, and, yes, even Banana.

A number of Valve's own games are also doing very well right now. Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 are number one and number two, respectively, on Steam's Most Played list. Valve's still officially unreleased latest game Deadlock is listed as the 10th most played Steam game, and it still brings in well over 100,000 concurrent players. That's not very bad for a game that Valve has barely acknowledged exists.

Those numbers could keep going higher as more highly anticipated PC games are released later this fall and in the holiday season. Titles like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Marvel Rivals, and more could cause Steam to hit and exceed over 40 million online players for the first time very soon.