Windows 10 KB5027215 update is causing installation issues for some users

Earlier this week, Microsoft released June 2023 Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 users. Distributed under KB5027215, the update addressed security issues with no specific details about the changes or improvements.

It looks like the update may have brought over a bug causing systems to install the patch slower than usual. According to user reports on Reddit (the subreddit is currently restricted), KB5027215 is taking more than half an hour to install for some users, with clean-up process post-update taking most of the time. The issue has been reported by multiple users and is happening when trying to install the cumulative update along with Microsoft .NET updates.

Only unusual thing that I noticed which others might have experienced is the long “cleaning up” process post-update/pre-login on the reboot. That happens if you reboot for the cumulative update and the NET update at the same time.

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge the issue or share any information about the bug. Currently, there is no workaround to fix the problem and you should be prepared for a long wait time if you plan to go ahead and install the update. It should further be noted that turning off your system during the update is not a wise option and can harm your device. You should let the update install completely, even if it takes much longer than usual.

If you are facing issues with the latest Windows 10 update then you can follow the steps below to rollback:

Open the Settings app and navigate to Windows Update under Update and Security Select Update History and click on Uninstall Updates Select KB5027215 from the list and click on 'Uninstall' Reboot your system to complete the rollback

Along with longer installation times, users have also reported issues installing the update, with some saying that the update did not install after the PC rebooted. On Feedback Hub, users have reported getting 0x80073701 error when trying to install the latest cumulative update.

If you are still using Windows 10 and do not want to install the new update then it might be a good idea to pause updates on the system. You can do so from the Windows Update section in the Update and Security category in the Settings app.