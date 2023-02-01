Microsoft releases OOB update for Windows 10, 11, and Server to fix .NET issue

December 2022's Patch Tuesday (KB5022083) packed a security update for .NET and .NET Framework, changing how Windows Presentation Foundation-based (WPF) applications render XPS documents.

This caused many users to experience issues as XPS documents which leverage structural elements like tables and hyperlinks will not display correctly in WPF-based readers. Moreover, some inline images may not display correctly in XPS documents or throw Null reference exceptions in WPF-based readers.

Although Microsoft issued a couple of temporary workarounds involving PowerShell scripts and Windows registry configurations, the company has now rolled out a more permanent fix through an out-of-band (OOB) update.

The OOB update is now available for the following platforms:

Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 21H2

Windows Server 2022

Azure Stack HCI version 22H2

Azure Stack HCI version 21H2

Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows 10 version 21H2

Windows 10 version 20H2

Windows 10 version 1809

Windows Server 2019

Windows 10 version 1607

Windows Server 2016

It is important to understand that this OOB update is not being delivered through Windows Update. As such, if you want to install it, you should navigate to the Microsoft Update Catalog and search for the various KB numbers mentioned in Microsoft's support document.

Now that this permanent fix is available, you can also revert any temporary workarounds you may have applied as they are no longer needed.