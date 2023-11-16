Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview Insider build 19045.3754 adds the update toggle and more

Microsoft is rolling out the latest Windows 10 22H2 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview Channel. The new build number is 19045.3754 (KB5032278).
This build adds the new update toggle for Release Preview users so they can get the latest feature updates immediately. That will include the new Copilot feature that will be released as part of a future Windows 10 22H2 update.
Here is the changelog:
- New! If you use Home or Pro consumer devices or non-managed business devices, you can get some of the newest experiences as soon as they are ready. To do so, go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Set the Get the latest updates as soon as they are available toggle to on. Note that this toggle is not turned on for devices that your IT department manages unless IT configures a new policy.
- New! This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows.
- New! The news & interests feature on your device is now larger! This will help you use the feature more effectively and show the content you care about most on a larger scale.
- New! This update adds Windows Update opt-in notifications to the screen when you sign in.
- This update affects the Netherlands time zone. It adds the recent man-made landmass outside of Rotterdam to the shape files.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Trusted Sites Zone logon policy. You cannot manage it using mobile device management (MDM).
- This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs if you press the left arrow key when an empty text box has the focus and caret (cursor) browsing is on.
- This update addresses an issue that affects IE mode. A webpage stops working as expected when there is an open modal dialog.
- This update addresses app cursor issues. These issues occur when apps use the WebView2Standalone XAML control.
- This update addresses an issue that causes IE mode to stop responding. This occurs when you have multiple IE mode tabs open.
- This update addresses an issue that affects fontdrvhost.exe. It stops responding when you use Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts.
- This update addresses an issue that affects non-admin processes. Game performance goes down, and the video stutters.
- This update addresses an issue that affects protected content. It stops cross-process windows from being created. Because of this update, you can keep using out-of-process hosting for things like WebView2 under protected, top-level windows.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the cursor. Its movement lags in some screen capture scenarios.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the touch keyboard. It might not appear during the out-of-box experience (OOBE).
- This update affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). It enables Conditional Access (CA) scenarios.
- This update addresses a localization issue for Great Britain English (EN-GB) locales. The error message for invalid characters in a new Windows Hello PIN is wrong.
- This update addresses a leak in volatile notifications. This might stop you from signing in to your machine.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Windows LAPS. Its PasswordExpirationProtectionEnabled policy fails to turn on the setting.
