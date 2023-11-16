Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview Insider build 19045.3754 adds the update toggle and more

Microsoft is rolling out the latest Windows 10 22H2 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Release Preview Channel. The new build number is 19045.3754 (KB5032278).

This build adds the new update toggle for Release Preview users so they can get the latest feature updates immediately. That will include the new Copilot feature that will be released as part of a future Windows 10 22H2 update.

Here is the changelog: