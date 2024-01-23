KB5034203: Windows 10 22H2 gets a new lock screen weather widget, EU changes, and more

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 10 22H2 non-security preview update (KB5034203), with the build number 19045.3996. It contains the promised earlier new weather lock screen widget, along with changes to the OS made to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act. There is also a number of non-security bug fixes.

Here is the change log;

Highlights This update addresses an issue that affects some single-function printers. They might install as a scanner.

New! The coming weeks will bring a richer weather experience to your lock screen. This includes dynamic, interactive weather updates. So, as you hover over the weather on your lock screen, you will see more information. When you tap or click on the weather card and sign in, Microsoft Edge opens with the full forecast in MSN weather. If you already use Weather in Settings > Personalization > lock screen > Lock screen status, there is nothing for you to do. Also, this new experience will be on by default if Lock screen status is set to “None.” Like today, lock screen status will be available when you lock your screen no matter which personalization option you select (Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow). Improvements Important: Use EKB KB5015684 to update to Windows 10, version 22H2. This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB: Microsoft has been working to ensure compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the European Economic Area (EEA). To learn more, see Previewing changes in Windows to comply with the Digital Markets Act in the European Economic Area. These changes will gradually roll out to Windows 10, version 22H2 PCs in the EEA to be compliant by March 6, 2024.

This update addresses an issue that affects an Internet Explorer shortcut. After you use a policy to remove it, the shortcut reappears.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI). A caching issue occurs. The issue causes CurrentTimeZone to change to the wrong value.

This update addresses an issue that affects XPath queries on FileHash and other binary fields. It stops them from matching values in event records.

This update addresses a known issue that affects BitLocker data-only encryption. A mobile device management (MDM) service, such as Microsoft Intune, might not get the right data.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Code Integrity Module (ci.dll). This issue stops your device from responding.

This update includes quarterly changes to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file, DriverSiPolicy.p7b. It adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

This update affects Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) Secure Boot systems. It adds a renewed signing certificate to the Secure Boot DB variable. You can now opt for this change.

This update addresses an issue that stops you from reconnecting to an existing Remote Desktop session. Instead, you get a new one.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you change the keyboard language. The change fails to apply to RemoteApps in some scenarios.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) Post Authentication Actions (PAA). The actions occur at restart instead of at the end of the grace period.

This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory. Bind requests to IPv6 addresses fail. This occurs when the requestor is not joined to a domain.

This update addresses an issue that affects the LocalUsersAndGroups CSP. It stops processing group memberships if it cannot find a group.

This update addresses an issue that affects deleted cloud files. When a cloud provider vetoes a deletion request, the files might still be removed.

This update addresses an issue that affects MSIX applications. They do not open, and, in some cases, they make the host unresponsive. This occurs when they use MSIX App Attach with a CimFS image.

This update addresses an issue that affects Group Policy Folder Redirection in a multi-forest deployment. The issue stops you from choosing a group account from the target domain. Because of this, you cannot apply advanced folder redirection settings to that domain. This issue occurs when the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin user. This issue affects all Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF) or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.

This update changes a setting in Active Directory Users & Computers. By default, the snap-in now uses a strong certificate mapping of X509IssuerSerialNumber. It does not use the weak mapping of x509IssuerSubject. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Windows 10 servicing stack update - 19045.3989 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. Known issues in this update Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).

Workaround : To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

: To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release. Copilot in Windows (in preview) is not currently supported when your taskbar is located vertically on the right or left of your screen.

Workaround: To access Copilot in Windows, make sure your taskbar is positioned horizontally on the top or bottom of your screen. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

