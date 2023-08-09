Windows 11 Insider Preview Canary Channel build 25926 has Snipping Tool update and more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build for members of the Insider program in the Canary Channel. The build number for the update is 25926. It has a few minor updates and features and also includes new features that have been included in previous Dev Channel updates.

Here is the changelog:

What’s new in Build 25926

New features from the Dev Channel

This build includes new features from the Dev Channel, such improvements for Windows Ink, improved screen casting experience, local file sharing improvements (was available in last week’s Canary Channel flight), and more.

Changes and Improvements

[Taskbar & System Tray]

Notifications will now show as a bell in the system tray and when new notifications come through, the bell will colorize based on your system accent color. When there are no notifications and the clock is visible, the bell will be empty. Notification counts are no longer shown.

Notification bell in the system tray for new notifications and no notifications.

[Graphics]

Starting with Build 25921, we have added options for tuning intensity and color boost to the color filters via Settings > Accessibility > Color Filters. Please note there is an issue in which the labels for the sliders are missing. The first slider is for “Intensity” and the second slider is for “Color Boost”. The labels will appear as expected in a future flight.

Fixes for known issues

We fixed the issue causing devices with mobile broadband connectivity to not be able connect to a wireless network due to an issue in which the APN configuration may get lost on upgrade with Build 25921.

Snipping Tool Update

We are beginning to roll out an update to Snipping Tool (version 11.2306.43.0 and higher) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels. This update introduces new buttons to edit in Paint for screenshots and edit in Clipchamp for screen recordings.

New buttons in Snipping Tool for editing screen clips in Paint and screen recordings in Clipchamp.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub by clicking here.