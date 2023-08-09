Aptos Labs reveals multi-year partnership with Microsoft for Web3 and blockchain features

Web3 and blockchain company Aptos Labs have announced a new multiyear partnership with Microsoft. The team-up will give Aptos Labs access to Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Services.

The new partnership will let Aptos Labs run validator nodes for its blockchain on Azure OpenAI Services cloud servers. At the same time, Microsoft will train its AI models with the Aptos blockchain.

TechCrunch has a quote from Daniel An, global director of business development for AI and web3 at Microsoft. who said the company is using this new collaboration to get more info so large language models have accurate information:

For example, how do we know that LLM-generated outputs are authentic [and] trustworthy? How do we know that the training data is bias free in the first place? Blockchain-based solutions can help with verifying, time-stamping and attributing content to its source, thereby improving credibility in a distributed digital economy.

There's no word on the specific financial terms of this new Microsoft-Aptos Labs partnership.

Aptos Labs was founded by a number of former Meta employees and is reportedly one of the world's fastest blockchain networks with support for handling 160,000 transactions per second.

In its blog post today, Aptos Labs stated:

There is no denying that the foundation of tomorrow’s internet has been laid down today by Aptos. This integration of Microsoft’s leading AI technology is a significant step towards fundamentally changing how society uses the internet. Aptos’ blockchain technology coupled with its unique programming language, Move, continues to set new standards in the blockchain industry with regards to speed, cost, brand safety, and reliability.

Ironically, just a few weeks ago, Microsoft announced the winner of a poll to pick the new default font for its Office apps. The name of that font happens to be Aptos after Microsoft changed it from its former name of Bierstadt.