Windows Subsystem for Android November update brings camera improvements and more

BBC Sounds Android app open in Windows 11

Microsoft has pushed out a new update to its Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), but only for Windows Insiders in the Beta and Dev channels. The update, version 2210.40000.7.0, brings improvements to the camera, as well as general reliability, and performance updates, along with some other component updates. You can find the full release notes of the new November update below:

What’s New

  • Enhancement of audio recording quality
  • Enhancement of OAuth scenarios
  • Support for MPEG2 decoding
  • Improvements to the camera experience when the device is not equipped with a camera
  • Improvements in input reliability
  • Chromium update to 106

Although we're not sure what improvements to the camera experience there can be without a physical camera, our test machine includes one, so we couldn't test. Microsoft did not share any known issues with this update.

windows subsystem for android running on Windows 11 Dev build 23236

You can find the official blog post here.

Windows 11 Insider Preview
