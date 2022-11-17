Minecraft unveils new Soccer Celebration DLC

Minecraft is no stranger when it comes to themed DLCs for its community, often reflecting something from pop culture, and extending to real-world events and a variety of other happenings as well. A couple months back, Microsoft teamed up with BBC Earth to introduce in-game content relevant to the TV Channe's nature program, Frozen Planet II.

Today, Mojang Studios' famed title has received another Marketplace DLC through its Blockception team, in the form of Soccer Celebration. The timing of the release isn't coincidental - with the FIFA Worldcup 2022 for football right around the corner.

Gamers who download the DLC will be able to experience the following in-game content:

Soccer Celebration offers a thrillful journey from rookie to full-time pro as you quest to compete in a championship game. Partake in rigorous and challenging training drills to hone your skills on the road to stardom. Improve your shots, dribbling, passing, tackling, and control until you’re ready to join the team of your dreams. Once you’ve succeeded, you’ll be able to explore and customize your own stadium to your heart’s content and put your personal mark on your team’s home turf

Moreover, 32 sporting-related skins will be included as part of this release as well, alongside a special Enderman Kit from the character creator mode. Those who are interested can check out Soccer Celebration here. As per the usual standard, 1340 coins in Minecraft currency is what it will cost to purchase the DLC.