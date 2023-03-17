Windows Subsystem for Android gets better graphics performance and stability in Beta and Dev

Although Windows insiders will not receive new Canary or Dev builds this week, Microsoft has a shiny new update for Windows Subsystem for Android or WSA. Version 2302 is now available for Dev and Beta Channels testing, bringing various stability, graphics, audio, and security improvements (via Deskmodder).

Here are the changes in version 2302.4000:

Stability improvements to graphics card selection

Updates to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app to include performance options for graphics cards

Docking and undocking with external monitors issues fixed with the subsystem

Fixes to apps with audio buffer issues

Android 13 security updates

Windows insiders can download the latest Windows Subsystem for Android from the Microsoft Store.

Windows Subsystem for Android is a Windows 11-exclusive feature (there are unofficial methods that let you run WSA on Windows 10) that allows running Android apps on Windows PCs. Unfortunately, WSA does not support Google Play and its services, so users need to download apps from the Amazon App Store or sideload them using ADB or more user-friendly utilities like WSATools. Microsoft frequently releases updates for the subsystem, which is currently based on Android 13.

You can follow the project's development process in its GitHub repository. It also contains a list of supported features and things to come in future updates.