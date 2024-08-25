Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: The new Planner app is coming to the web soon and more

Welcome back once again to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap weekly update, showing you some highlights of upcoming productivity features. This week has more new entries than usual, so let's get to it.

Earlier this year, Microsoft released its updated Planner app for Teams users. This week, the roadmap site showed that Planner for web users will be coming in October. Here's what Microsoft says about it:

The new Microsoft Planner app for the web is a single, unified work management experience. Assisted by AI, it brings together the simplicity of Microsoft To Do, the collaboration of Planner, and the power of Microsoft Project into a simple, scalable, intelligent solution that spans from individual task management to enterprise and professional project management.

People who use the new Outlook for Windows app will get a new Narrator feature in November:

This feature will allow users utilizing the Windows Narrator screen reader tool to have messages read aloud automatically after opening the email.

There were some other Outlook updates on the roadmap site this week. They included adding a way to sort meeting attendees on Windows and the web in the tracking list alphabetically and a way to filter meeting attendees by name. Both features are due in November. In September, Outlook users on the web and Windows will be able to copy the list of attendees to the clipboard from an Outlook calendar event.

The new Outlook Windows app will also get a new multi-account feature in the near future:

Currently, new Outlook for for Windows supports apps and add-ins for the user's primary account only. We will be enabling apps and add-ins to be supported across all of the accounts added to new Outlook, dynamically switching to the active identity.

This feature will roll out in November. In the same month, iOS and Android Outlook users will get some new formatting options.

In response to feedback from you, our customers, we are adding support for even more formatting options when composing in Outlook for iOS or Android! You will be able to choose font size and color, set a default font, as well as clearing and painting formatting.

Finally, Mac users of Outlook will soon be able to access their OneDrive cloud account in the Outlook app. This will launch in preview form in September, followed by a full launch in October.

That's our look at the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site this week. Come back on September 1 to see what's new on the site for the next week.