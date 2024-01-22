WWE 2K24 is coming in March 2024 to celebrate 40 years of WrestleMania

The single biggest event of the year in pro wrestling is WWE's WrestleMania, and it's celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024. So it's natural for 2K Sports to make that landmark event as one of the main features in WWE 2K24, which launches in early March 2024.

In a press release, 2K Sports outlines a lot of the new features in the WWE pro wrestling game. The biggest one is 2K Showcase…of the Immortals. This new mode will let players take part in some of the greatest matches in Wrestlemania's 40-year history, including perhaps the most famous game of all, from WrestleMania 3 in 1987, when Hulk Hogan's body slammed Andre the Giant.

This new mode will use what the developer is calling Slingshot Tech. It will switch seamlessly from gameplay over to live-action footage and then back again to in-engine gameplay.

The new game will also have other new modes, including Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. The Backstage Brawl mode, where wrestlers fight outside the ring, will now support four players at once and will include lots of interactive elements including "a working elevator, breakable control room glass, and a vending machine with throwable sodas."

Other gameplay improvements include new Super Finishers, a new mini-game called Trading Blows, and more. Of course, the game will have a huge roster of wrestlers, from legends like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Undertaker to current fan favorites like Roman Reigns. Buyers of the game before April 14 will even get a free 30-day trial to the Peacock streaming service, where Wrestlemania 40 will be streamed at no additional cost on April 6-7 in Philadelphia.

WWE 2K24 will be released on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and the PC via Steam. The Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition of the game will be launched on March 5, while the Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will arrive on March 9.