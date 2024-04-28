AMD Amazon Newegg drop RX 7900 XTX (24GB VRAM) and RX 6650 XT to lowest prices

AMD has gotten two great graphics card deals today and interestingly the deals are going to satisfy both the high-end gamer who wants a premium experience as well as a budget gamer who wants the best bang for their buck.

The deals are in the form of the AMD RX 7900 XTX wherein the PowerColor Hellhound model is on sale for just $850 thanks to a $100 discount. Meanwhile, the Radeon RX 6650 XT, which trades blows with the newer RX 7600 is at $220 (buying links towards the end of the article).

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is AMD's flagship. It trades blows with the Nvidia GeForce RX 4080 Super in rasterization (general game rendering) performance while keeping pace with an RTX 4070 Super in ray tracing. It also sports 24GB of VRAM which means running out of frame buffer is going to be extremely challenging, even if you run super high-resolution texture packs on the newest titles.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, we have the RX 6650 XT, which is a fairly capable card for 1080p gaming as it can play all the latest titles at decent settings and at above 60fps. It is much faster than the Nvidia RTX 3050 in raster, though, do not expect ray tracing performance to satisfy you at this price point. However, outside of that, the RX 6650 XT for this price is an excellent buy.

Get the RX 7900 XTX and the RX 6650 XT at the links below:

PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GDDR6 PCI Express 4.0 ATX Video Card RX7900XTX 24G-L/OC: $949.99 + $100 off for Newegg+ members only w/ promo code NEGGPLUSDR2387, limited offer => $849.99 (Newegg US)

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 6650XT CORE Gaming Graphics Card with 8GB GDDR6 HDMI 3xDP, AMD RDNA 2 RX-665X8DFDY: $220.54 (Amazon US) || $219.99 (Newegg US)

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.