X begins stripping headlines from articles amid continued ad revenue losses

Originally hinted at over a month ago, X has implemented a design change to image previews of links that are posted on the site. The change removes headlines and almost all other details other than the URL preview from the image that is included in the post, in a move to "improve the esthetics" of the site and also to drive original content on the platform.

By Sayan Sen - Microsoft might just be planning to make the next generation of Windows a cloud-based, subscription service. While we have already had evidence of the former, fresh new leak hints at the latter too. #Windows #Microsoft #OneDrive https://t.co/6XjUvAfTGr — NeowinFeed (@NeowinFeed) October 5, 2023

An example of the change can be seen in the image below, however, embeds from the platform still show the headlines of the posted article for the time being. The linked article itself doesn't show anything else in the preview, and clicking or tapping on the image will still take you directly to the linked content. The reduced space that the preview takes up within the post could allow for more text to be shared with links in the future.

Musk is continuing to push X forward with changes ever since he acquired what was previously Twitter almost a year ago which has led to users leaving the platform to find alternatives in the form of already existing de-centralised social media like Mastodon, or new offerings from rival companies such as Meta.

Interestingly, it has also been reported that X is continuing to lose ad revenue ever since Musk took over last year. Musk and current CEO Linda Yaccarino are keen to make changes to the advertising structure on the site to encourage ad providers back so that it can keep moving towards targeted profitability in early 2024, mentioned during Yaccarino's interview with Vox Media last week.

Source: Reuters (1), (2)