X lowers its requirements for creators ad revenue sharing program

Neowin · with 0 comments

Elon Musk next to the Twitter logo

X (formerly Twitter) has announced that the company is reducing the ad revenue sharing requirements for creators. This comes a month after the company officially announced that it will be giving creators a share in the profits generated from advertisements shown on the platform.

Earlier this week, several Twitter users took the platform to share screenshots of the first payouts from X. Following this, Elon Musk, owner of X, announced that the company is lowering its requirements to be eligible for the ad revenue sharing program. The new requirements will include 5M tweet impression in the last 3 months (previously 15M) and $10 minimum payout (previously $50).

Musk later clarified that only verified accounts will count when it comes to 5M impressions. This is to prevent X users from abusing the system using bots. Last week, Elon Musk said that interest in ad revenue sharing program exceeded the company's expectation. He further noted that the company is working through issuing payouts and there could be some delays.

This came just a week after Musk announced that X will be processing more than $5 million in payments to all the creators who had signed up for the program.

Musk has been working hard to navigate through the various issues surrounding Twitter since the acquisition late last year. With the company facing lawsuits from former employees, advertisers leaving the platform, a security breach that allowed everyone to see Twitter Circle tweets, and multiple outages, it has been a rocky ride for Musk's latest experiment.

Report a problem with article
People sitting on a beach
Previous Article

Instagram testing a new feature to tag an entire group at once

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement