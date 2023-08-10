X Corp CEO confirms video calls coming soon to the platform

X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino today announced that video calling will be added as a new feature to the social media platform. In an interview, Yaccarino said that users will soon be able to make video calls without sharing their phone numbers with others on the platform.

In July, we reported that Twitter (now X) might be adding support for video and audio calls. And this announcement comes after X designer Andrea Conway hinted about the new feature in a tweet yesterday, saying she had "just called someone on X."

The addition of video calls is part of X owner Elon Musk's vision to transform the platform into an "everything app" where users can connect through posts, watch videos, subscribe to creators, send payments, and more.

Linda Yaccarino, who joined X Corp in June after leaving NBCUniversal, said her role focuses on running the company operations while Musk leads product design and technology. She stated that Musk focuses on product design, leading a team of "extraordinary engineers," and focuses on new technology.

In an interview with CNBC, The CEO emphasized that:

At the heart of the rebrand, X, we need to keep our minds open that it's developing into this global town square that is fueled by free expression where the public gathers in real time. And I want to stop on that for a second because 'in real time' is what's most important about the vibrancy of X and how people interact with it. Elon is working on accelerating the rebrand and working on the future.

CEO Yaccarino said she joined X Corp understanding Elon Musk's goal to transform the platform into an "everything app." She believes that the video calling feature announced today moves X one step closer to that vision.

The new video calling feature follows other recent additions to X, including support for two-hour videos and a revenue-sharing program with creators. The company also recently claimed the @music handle, highlighting possible features for musicians and artists.