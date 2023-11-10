Xiaomi unveils the $109 Redmi 13C targeted at Gen Z

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest entry model phone, the Redmi 13C. This “trendy” smartphone focuses on entertainment and snapping photos to meet the creative needs of Gen Z, the company said. It will go on sale for $109.

This device comes with a 50MP triple camera and an 8MP front camera suitable for portraits and selfies. The Chinese company said that this device delivers faster capture speeds while using night mode for photos and videos.

Discussing the internals of the device, Xiaomi writes:

"Equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio octa-core processor and optimized with MIUI 14 operating system, Redmi 13C delivers silky-smooth performance ideal for gaming and video viewing whilst supporting up to 1TB of expandable storage. A new, innovative memory solution even offers up to 8GB of RAM in addition to 8GB of memory extension RAM, for a total of up to 16GB. The huge 5000mAh (typ) battery also ensures long-lasting high-performance usage and features an upgraded USB Type-C port that supports 18W PD fast charging to keep you constantly on the go."

In addition, the Redmi 13C brings 10 filmCamera filters and film frame options to increase the creative options for users. The full specifications for the Redmi 13C are as follows:

Design : Thin profile: 8.09mm Trendy flat frame design Colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Clover Green, Glacier White

: Display : 6.74” display 90Hz refresh rate LCD display with DC dimming TÜV certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology

: Camera : Rear Camera: 50MP triple camera Front Camera: 8MP Improved night mode with 34.9% faster capture speed 10 film camera filters and film frame options

: Performance : MediaTek Helio octa-core processor MIUI 14 operating system Up to 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB) Up to 1TB expandable storage

: Battery : 5000mAh (typ) battery USB Type-C port 18W PD fast charging

: Variants : 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB

: Price : Starting at USD 109

: Availability : Available starting November 10th

:

Xiaomi didn’t mention which markets the Redmi 13C would be available in but it’ll most likely be available anywhere the Redmi 12C was available. Checking out Mi.com would be the best place to start looking if you want to pick up this phone.

Source: Xiaomi