Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 with a large screen display, tri-camera system, and more for $149

Today, Xiaomi revealed its latest addition to its smartphone lineup, Redmi 12 which is now available for purchase. The smartphone provides a smooth and seamless experience to the user.

Redmi 12 is 8.17mm thick and features a premium glass back and an infinite camera design. The smartphone can withstand dust and splashes as it has an IP53 rating. The IP53 rating measures the ability of a device to stay protected from limited dust ingress and water spray at less than 60 degrees from vertical.

Here is an overview of the specs:

8.17mm thick

IP53 rating

3.5mm headphone jack

18W Type-C fast charging port

5,000mAh battery

Three variants: 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, or the 4GB+128GB, 1TB expandable storage

Screen resolution of 2460x1080, 6.79” FHD+ DotDisplay screen with 90Hz Adaptive Sync

Triple camera system: 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro camera

Three colors: Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver

The company blog post mentions that the latest smartphone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an 18W Type-C fast charging port. Redmi12 also encompasses a 5,000mAh battery and can offer 23 days of standby time, 26 hours of online reading time, 133 hours of music playback, or 16 hours of watching videos.

While this seems a lot, it is essential to note that the actual battery consumption can depend on factors like usage patterns and network environments.

Redmi 12 can be purchased in three colors, Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Polar Silver. Users can also choose from the three variants: 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, or 4GB+128GB.

Talking about the display, the company mentions the smartphone is equipped with a 6.79” FHD+ DotDisplay screen with 90Hz Adaptive Sync. Redmi 12 has a screen resolution of 2460x1080, and thus has the largest display so far among smartphones in the Redmi series.

Furthermore, the phone is SGS Low Blue Light certified and comprises of a Reading mode 3.0. This means that users can view content for longer time periods without putting a lot of strain on their eyes.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 12 has a triple camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, while the other two cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro respectively. Redmi 12 users can also get seven popular filmCamera filters that enhance the photography experience by enabling pixel-level calculations and real-time previews.

Moreover, the smartphone comprises a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and comes with memory extension, which uses some of the storage as RAM. There is also a 1TB expandable storage available to users.

The entry-level smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and can operate as an IR remote to control devices at home. Users can purchase the latest device at a price of $149 starting today.