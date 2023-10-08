You can download and play The Talos Principle 2 PC demo now on Steam

Developer Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital have released a surprise demo for its upcoming first-person sci-fi puzzle game sequel The Talos Principle 2. The demo is for the PC and is available to download on Steam.

Croteam says the demo includes a sample of the sequel's puzzles from the beginning of the full game, and ends with an example of a puzzle taken from the middle portion of The Talos Principle 2. Since this is a specially-made demo, you won't be able to use any of its saves in the full version of the game.

The Talos Principle 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed original game from 2014 and is also the first game from Croteam that uses Epic's Unreal Engine, rather than the developer's own Serious Engine that was used to make the first game as well as its Serious Sam first-person shooter titles. Here's a quick description of the sequel's storyline

Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers. The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether - the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events.

The full game is coming on November 2 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can pre-order the game now on Steam and on the Xbox store for a 10 percent discount on its $29.99 price.

