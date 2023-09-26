The Talos Principle 2 will put our minds in knots when it's released on November 2

The original Talos Principle game was a very different title from developer Croteam, who previously was best known for its many over-the-top first-person shooters in the Serious Sam franchise. By contrast, The Talos Principle was a sci-fi-themed first-person puzzle game with the player taking on the role of an android as it explores a number of spectacular-looking locations.

Earlier this year, Croteam and publisher Devolver Digital announced plans to release The Talos Principle 2. Today, it was revealed that the game would launch on November 2.

As with the first game, the sequel has you playing as an android who is exploring a world that lacks humans. Here's a quick summary:

Solve a wide array of puzzles with varying difficulty levels, including clever metapuzzles and highly challenging Gold puzzles. Finish the game without solving every puzzle, or pursue the rewards of complete mastery. A variety of new abilities, such as gravity manipulation and mind transference, join the established mechanics of the original Talos Principle, creating a fresh but familiar experience. Explore more than a dozen all-new environments, from a city on the brink of a paradigm shift to the varied landscapes of a mysterious island that holds the keys to the future. Take a break from puzzle-solving to discover long-buried secrets and strands of forgotten history.

This sequel is also notable because it is the first Croteam game to use Epic's Unreal Engine, rather than the developer's own Serious Engine.

The game will be released for the Xbox Series X and S consoles, along with the PlayStation 5. It's also coming to the PC via Steam and the Epic Game Store. Both are available for 10 percent off their normal $29.99 price, and Steam pre-order buyers can get a free copy of the first game in the series as well.