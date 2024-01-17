You can now create AI artwork on Amazon Fire TV

Yet another AI-powered tool is in town, Amazon has started rolling out its AI art generator for Fire TV. In other words, you can have freshly-baked custom backgrounds on your Fire TV device, simply by giving voice commands to Alexa.

The feature was initially announced during Amazon's fall hardware event in September 2023. Its public preview is now available in the US on Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. You can open the Ambient Experience to create personalized artwork if you have a supported Fire TV device.

Amazon explained that you can give "imagination-driven" prompts to Alexa to create AI-generated artwork on Fire TV. The feature will create multiple output images you can choose from and offer additional modifiers to tweak the artwork.

You can say things like, "Alexa, create an image of Stonehenge at sunset," and watch the artwork being generated. The feature will let you submit feedback for the generated artwork by offering thumbs up and thumbs down options, Amazon added.

AI Art combines the power of Alexa with a fine-tuned Titan Image Generator model to create up to four unique initial images for each prompt. You can even personalize your creations by selecting additional modifiers in a range of artwork styles, such as pixel art, oil painting, watercolor, colored pencil, Cubist, and others. Once you’re happy with your creation, you can use your unique image as a background on your Fire TV and save it to your Amazon Photos account.

For the unversed, Ambient Experience is a feature available on the latest Fire TV devices, which turns your TV into an Alexa-powered smart display when not streaming. It can display art collections and a variety of glanceable information such as time, weather, customizable widgets, etc. Ambient Experience can also play music and audiobooks from different apps in the background.