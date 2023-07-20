YouTube Premium raises the price of its individual plan to $13.99 per month

YouTube has increased the monthly subscription price of the individual YouTube Premium plan in the US. As per the updated price spotted by 9to5Google, the individual tier now costs $13.99/mo, which is a $2 bump from the previous price.

The price increase has also affected the annual individual plan, which doesn't automatically renew, and now costs $139.99/year. If someone buys YouTube Premium individual plan via the iOS app, it will cost $18.99/mo. According to YouTube's website, new eligible users will get a 1-month free trial of YouTube Premium.

The publication notes that the prices of family Premium plans remain the same after a considerable hike last year. Moreover, the monthly price of the standalone YouTube Music Premium subscription has also jumped from $9.99/mo to $10.99/mo.

YouTube Premium is the paid tier that gives access to perks like an ad-free experience, downloading YouTube videos for offline viewing, background playback, and access to YouTube Music Premium.

Earlier this year, paying subscribers also got a new streaming quality option called 1080p Premium which YouTube said makes videos "look extra crisp and clear." They can also watch YouTube videos together via Google Meet. The premium subscription lets users try out experimental features in the app. YouTube is testing a new way to speed up videos and a lock screen mode to prevent accidental taps.

As stated in a recent report, YouTube is rolling out a feature called Stable Volume which is expected to synchronize audio levels across videos. The Google-owned company is also going after people who use ad-blockers by showing them pop-ups after three videos.

YouTube has joined the streaming services trying to increase their cash inflow by various measures. Recently, Peacock increased the price of its streaming plans and Netflix's password sharing crackdown expanded to over 100 countries. The streaming giant beat the expectations of financial analysts by adding 5.9 million new subscribers in the second quarter.