Concept Apple Watch X brings FaceTime camera and Touch ID to the table

The rumored Apple Watch X is believed to be the biggest upgrade since the smartwatch lineup was introduced for the first time in 2014. In other words, the Apple Watch is about to complete a decade of its existence, and Apple is expected to give it a major overhaul with a thinner design.

For now, you can check out this interesting Apple Watch X concept from the German design agency Wordsmattr. Its founder Lukas Gehrer told Neowin over email that they have been working on their Apple Watch X concept since February 2024, collating information from news, patents, and several rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch.

"We were very close to the actual device with our concepts based on rumor analysis, which has been the case with the iPhone 7, Apple Watch Series 2, iPhone X, and versions of the HomePod," Lukas said.

The Apple Watch X concept features a design similar to the Apple Watch Ultra but distinguishes itself by adding curved edges in a darker titanium chassis. While the existing Apple Watch models can be unlocked using a PIN, the concept brings Apple's Touch ID fingerprint authentication to the digital crown.

It goes a few steps ahead by adding an 8MP FaceTime camera at the top of the display. The camera can be used to capture photos/videos and make video calls directly using the Apple Watch X.

Reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman previously reported that a blood pressure monitor could make its way to the Apple Watch by 2024. The rumored blood pressure monitor is included in the band of the concept watch.

Only time will tell whether any of these features will make it to the official 10th-anniversary Apple Watch. The Cupertino giant might launch the Apple Watch X either in 2024 or 2025, according to Gurman. That is because the first Apple was announced in 2014 but went up for sale seven months later in April 2015.

It's not unusual for Apple to give special treatment to its products celebrating their 10th anniversary. The company launched the iPhone X in 2017 with an OLED display, a notch, and Face ID. Similar treatment was given to the watchOS 10 last year with reworked stock apps, widgets, and Smart Stack.

Via 9to5Mac | Images via Wordsmattr