Apple is close to deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT integration to iOS 18

Apple aims to improve iPhone's AI capabilities with iOS 18. To achieve this, the company is in talks with OpenAI and Google. Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is close to an agreement with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is very close to finalizing an agreement with OpenAI. While how ChatGPT would be implemented remains unclear, this deal would enable Apple to integrate AI features into iOS 18.

Sources close to Apple say that negotiations with OpenAI are progressing well. Apple wanted to reach an agreement with other artificial intelligence companies during this process. Most importantly, according to Bloomberg, there are talks with Google about licensing the Gemini chatbot. However, it has not reached an agreement so far.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook has previously said that he personally uses ChatGPT. However, he emphasized that some concerns need to be addressed before implementing such technologies into Apple's ecosystem.

Meanwhile, recent rumors are surfacing that iOS 18 will include AI transcription and summarization. This feature will see the primary benefit within Notes and Voice Memos. The feature will be in real-time and system-wide within iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

The introduction of AI power into Apple's ecosystem has been a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' given the progress that has been made by its competitors, such as Microsoft with Copilot and Google with Gemini.

Apple's annual WWDC, scheduled for June 2024, is anticipated to be the stage for unveiling these new AI features. Apple will share more information about WWDC 24 in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, OpenAI did announce it will be streaming some announcements on May 13 related to ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates. However, Sam Altman later posted a message on his X account that stated a search engine would not be among those announcements, nor would it be something related to GPT-5.

Source: Bloomberg