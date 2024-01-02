The Apple Watch Series 9 is available with a $100 discount on Amazon

If you are quick, you could get the Apple Watch Series 9 from Amazon with a $100 discount. At the current price, you’ll just pay $399 as opposed to the $499 list price.

The discount is available on the GPS + Cellular Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop edition of the device. It includes a fitness tracker, blood oxygen and ECG tracking, an always-on retina display, and it’s carbon neutral.

Discussing the product’s features, Amazon writes:

CARBON NEUTRAL — An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030.

WHY APPLE WATCH SERIES 9 — Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

CELLULAR CONNECTIVITY — Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone nearby. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t yet have their own iPhone, so everyone can stay connected, active, healthy, and safe.

ADVANCED HEALTH FEATURES — Keep an eye on your blood oxygen. Take an ECG anytime. Get notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm. See how much time you spent in REM, Core, or Deep sleep with sleep stages. Temperature sensing provides insights into overall wellbeing and cycle tracking. And take note of your state of mind to help build emotional awareness and resilience.

A POWERFUL FITNESS PARTNER — The Workout app gives you a range of ways to train plus advanced metrics for more insights about your workout performance. And Apple Watch comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.

INNOVATIVE SAFETY FEATURES — Fall Detection and Crash Detection can connect you with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or a severe car crash. And Emergency SOS lets you call for help with the press of a button.

SIMPLY COMPATIBLE — It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Unlock your Mac automatically. Get approximate distance and directions to your iPhone with Precision Finding on supported iPhone models. Pay and send money with Apple Pay. Apple Watch requires iPhone XS or later with the latest iOS version.

EASILY CUSTOMIZABLE — With watch bands in a range of styles, materials, and colors and fully customizable watch faces, you can change your watch to fit your mood or the moment.

INCREDIBLE DURABILITY — Tougher than tough. It’s crack resistant, IP6X-certified dust resistant, and swimproof with 50m water resistance.

As an Apple product you already know that you’ll be buying a great product. The 385 customers who have left reviews gave this device an overall rating of 4.5 stars suggesting it’s an excellent product. It also meets Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly Standards.

